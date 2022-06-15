Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,267 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after buying an additional 173,643 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NUS opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,993 shares of company stock worth $3,285,827. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.