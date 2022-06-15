Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 86,968 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of SLP opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.40 million, a P/E ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

