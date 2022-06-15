Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 297,281 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,408,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantaloupe news, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 45,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $203,404.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa P. Baird purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,708.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139,156 shares of company stock worth $634,722. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.51 million, a P/E ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

