East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.84

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
