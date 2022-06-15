East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.84

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

