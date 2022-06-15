Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Trading Down 15.5%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.07. Approximately 268,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 695,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

VOYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$385.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

