Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.89

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.89 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 1380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

