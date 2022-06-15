Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 168,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 120,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$182.95 million and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,813.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,270,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,281,030.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

