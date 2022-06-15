STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.19

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 1315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

