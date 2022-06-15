Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 101,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 421,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$35.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36.
About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)
Featured Articles
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.