Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 101,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 421,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$35.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

