Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

