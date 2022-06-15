Castleark Management LLC Sells 5,950 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,250,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE AR opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

