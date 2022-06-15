Castleark Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

NS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

