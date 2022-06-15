Castleark Management LLC Lowers Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,010 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $17,064,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 352,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.84.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,970,800. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LBRT opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.