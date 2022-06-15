Covington Capital Management Lowers Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after buying an additional 1,027,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stericycle by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Stericycle by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Stericycle by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $17,918,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of SRCL opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

