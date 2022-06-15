Castleark Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,978,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.