Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,892,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.