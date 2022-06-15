Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.57 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

