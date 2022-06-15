Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stake Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 157,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of BLDP opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

