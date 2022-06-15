Castleark Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.67. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

