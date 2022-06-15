Castleark Management LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

