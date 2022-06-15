Castleark Management LLC Sells 86,080 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,080 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after buying an additional 124,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,449,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,972,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

