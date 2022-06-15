Castleark Management LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

