Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 9,921 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,176.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $186.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.27 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

