Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Expands By 50.0%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cincinnati Bancorp stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Cincinnati Bancorp has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $15.94.
About Cincinnati Bancorp (Get Rating)
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
