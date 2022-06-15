Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Decreases By 33.3%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

