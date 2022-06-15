J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 285 to GBX 230. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. J Sainsbury traded as low as GBX 207.52 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 207.90 ($2.52), with a volume of 1918998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.30 ($2.59).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.28).

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.80), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($693,843.93).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

