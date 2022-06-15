Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Increases By 66.7%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
