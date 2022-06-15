Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Increases By 66.7%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

