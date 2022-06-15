Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

