Short Interest in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Increases By 72.7%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 271,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 351,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,273.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSS stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

