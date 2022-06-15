Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Up 85.6% in May

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the May 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 180.29% and a negative net margin of 114.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

