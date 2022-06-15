CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

