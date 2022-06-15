CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 152,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in CONX by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,434 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONX by 1,097.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $7,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CONX by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 522,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONX by 73.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

