Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CTG opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

