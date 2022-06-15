VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CSB opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

