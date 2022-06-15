Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.