Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 753,456 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

