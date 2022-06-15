Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

KHOTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

