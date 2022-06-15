Severin Hacker Sells 20,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

