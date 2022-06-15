Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 7,053 Shares

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 10th, Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76.

Warby Parker stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 620,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.