Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 7,053 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76.

Warby Parker stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 620,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.