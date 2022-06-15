Richard P. Jacobson Sells 2,481 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $41,184.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.45.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

