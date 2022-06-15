Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 30,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,291,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,389.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMPX stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

