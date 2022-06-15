Craig A. Collard Buys 4,037 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at $588,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.
OPNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
