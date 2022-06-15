William Daniel Delamater Sells 2,911 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $47,856.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Daniel Delamater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, William Daniel Delamater sold 7,089 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $113,849.34.

Donegal Group stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

