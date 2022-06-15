George Andrew Riedel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) Director George Andrew Riedel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

