John L. Hennessy Sells 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,134.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,356.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,625.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

