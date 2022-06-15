Insider Buying: The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen purchased 15,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $160,244. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Glimpse Group stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.