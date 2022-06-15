Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 14,545 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,285.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

