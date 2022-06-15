Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,084 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26.
NYSE WRBY opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $60.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.
About Warby Parker (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
