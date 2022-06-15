Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,084 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26.

NYSE WRBY opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.