AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 1,400 Shares

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

