Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.